Education and Career
MPs demand answers over Sh500 million KUCCPS debt
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the extension was approved after the ministry noted that some eligible students and trainees had been unable to submit their applications within the initial period.
In a statement on Wednesday, Odhiambo said the announcement raises legitimate questions about affordability and sustainability, particularly because it comes months before the 2027 General Election.