MPs push for more cancer research as cases continue to rise
Figures from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya show that the country records about 5,845 new cervical cancer cases each year, while about 3,591 people die from the disease annually.
Figures from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya show that the country records about 5,845 new cervical cancer cases each year, while about 3,591 people die from the disease annually.
The Director General of the International Vaccine Institute, Jerome H. Kim, says funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been central in advancing work on diseases that traditional drug companies often ignore due to low financial returns.
Speaking on Monday in Homa Bay County, he warned that thousands of lives remain at risk and urged both national and county governments to prioritize responsibility over politics in delivering accessible, quality healthcare services.
Kimani cautioned that HPV infections are more widespread than current statistics show, largely because most carriers do not display symptoms and screening coverage remains low.