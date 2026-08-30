Huduma Kenya: Over 300,000 documents ready for collection
According to the agency, the number of processed documents awaiting collection remains high despite concerns raised by Kenyans online about delays in receiving vital government documents.
According to the agency, the number of processed documents awaiting collection remains high despite concerns raised by Kenyans online about delays in receiving vital government documents.
The backlog comes after the government waived application fees in May 2025, leading to a surge in new registrations. Huduma Kenya says the waiver attracted about 1.7 million applications for national identity cards across the country.
The expansion makes Makueni the 21st Huduma Centre nationwide to implement the extended-hours programme, an initiative by Huduma Kenya aimed at improving access to government services for farmers, traders, workers and other residents whose daytime commitments often make it difficult to visit public offices during regular operating hours
The initiative, announced at the beginning of the new month, will see sign language interpretation services offered at 20 Huduma Centres spread across different parts of the country. The programme is intended to make communication easier for deaf customers seeking government services while reducing barriers that often limit access to essential public programmes.
In a public notice issued on Monday, the agency said its technical teams were working to restore operations as quickly as possible.
At the centre of the turnaround is Sh1.54 billion in rent arrears owed by Huduma Kenya for occupying PCK premises between 2013 and 2015.
President William Ruto announced a new Huduma Centre in Doldol, Laikipia, saying it will be completed within three months to reduce the need for residents to travel to Nanyuki for IDs and civil registration services.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Chilumo said the system is designed to eliminate cases where Kenyans are wrongly listed as deceased or denied services because their identification cards have expired.
According to the CEO, Huduma Kenya is currently operating under a gazette notice within the State Department for Public Service, limiting its ability to independently manage staffing, operations and expansion plans.
Huduma Kenya issued a notice on Wednesday indicating that 82,506 IDs, 57,444 driving licences, and 22,524 birth certificates are ready for collection nationwide.