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Radio Generation Kenya

Huduma Kenya

Huduma Kenya rolls out sign language services at 20 centres
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Huduma Kenya rolls out sign language services at 20 centres

The initiative, announced at the beginning of the new month, will see sign language interpretation services offered at 20 Huduma Centres spread across different parts of the country. The programme is intended to make communication easier for deaf customers seeking government services while reducing barriers that often limit access to essential public programmes.

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