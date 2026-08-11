Politics
Fresh fears over political gangs as 2027 election nears
ICJ Kenya Chairperson Christine Alai said there was a need to act on the warning signs already being witnessed instead of waiting for the problem to grow.
ICJ Kenya Chairperson Christine Alai said there was a need to act on the warning signs already being witnessed instead of waiting for the problem to grow.
CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving in waves, first on motorcycles and later on foot, disrupting the meeting and reportedly robbing some participants
ICJ Kenya has condemned CCTV-recorded police assaults in a Nandi Hills pool hall and urged IPOA and the ODPP to launch swift criminal investigations and prosecutions beyond internal disciplinary action.