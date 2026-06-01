Global Affairs
Israel expands ground offensive Lebanon, seizes castle
It comes as ground troops move ever deeper into Lebanese territory beyond their original demarcation line of the Litani River.
It comes as ground troops move ever deeper into Lebanese territory beyond their original demarcation line of the Litani River.
Overnight, one Israeli operation in a town in the eastern Bekaa Valley - a focal point of the rising hostilities - saw at least 41 people killed and 40 injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.