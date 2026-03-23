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Kindiki hits back at Gachagua over Meru North banditry ultimatum
Kindiki said banditry had existed for more than a decade and insisted the government would “crush the criminals” as it did in previous security operations.
Kindiki said banditry had existed for more than a decade and insisted the government would “crush the criminals” as it did in previous security operations.
Police say that Kirimi and his accomplice Ibrahim Gituma operated over 21 unauthorised borehole pumps, providing water to numerous miraa farms