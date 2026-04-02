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Mudavadi: 16 Kenyans missing in Russia, 252 recruited to war
He said that 47 Kenyans have been rescued with the assistance of the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, while two remain as prisoners of war in Ukraine.
He said that 47 Kenyans have been rescued with the assistance of the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, while two remain as prisoners of war in Ukraine.
As part of the agreement, Kenya’s embassy in Moscow has been granted consular access to nationals in hospitals and civilian facilities to support the repatriation of the injured and facilitate “the dignified return of the remains of those who have lost their lives.”
Kenya has repatriated 119 nationals rescued from online scam compounds in Myanmar, with 198 still awaiting return, as authorities coordinate cross-border evacuations and warn against illegal overseas job offers.