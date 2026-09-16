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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

ILO

Sakaja calls on Catholic Church to restore hope for youth
News

Sakaja calls on Catholic Church to restore hope for youth

Addressing Catholic bishops from across Eastern Africa at a regional conference in Nairobi on Monday, Sakaja said the Church's influence in education, healthcare and community development makes it a critical partner in addressing the challenges facing millions of young people.

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