LSK raises alarm over AI’s impact on workplace rights
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya regularly encounters disputes involving both sides of the employment relationship.
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya regularly encounters disputes involving both sides of the employment relationship.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Makau said some Kenyans return from overseas after discovering that the jobs they were promised were very different from the work they were forced to do.
The ILO attributed the worsening employment outlook to weak economic growth and sluggish job creation, which are making it increasingly difficult for young people to secure jobs
Addressing Catholic bishops from across Eastern Africa at a regional conference in Nairobi on Monday, Sakaja said the Church's influence in education, healthcare and community development makes it a critical partner in addressing the challenges facing millions of young people.
The 25-week learning initiative will provide market-relevant digital training and up to 1,000 Microsoft certification vouchers to help participants earn internationally recognised qualifications aligned with evolving labour market needs