Business
I&M commits Sh1.9bn to Tanzania, Uganda units after profit surge
The decision comes after the regional lender recorded a 38 per cent growth in net profit to Sh7.7 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025
The decision comes after the regional lender recorded a 38 per cent growth in net profit to Sh7.7 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2025
Through the new subsidiary, SBM will provide personal insurance, business-related covers, specialty products, and employee benefit schemes.