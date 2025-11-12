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Satellite images show widespread destruction in Gaza despite truce
Global Affairs

Satellite images show widespread destruction in Gaza despite truce

The latest photographs, captured on November 8, indicate that the number of destroyed structures may be even higher, as satellite coverage was not available for all zones. Some experts suggest that these demolitions could violate the ceasefire agreements mediated by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain that their actions comply with the framework of the truce.

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