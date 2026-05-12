Corridors of Justice
Court row deepens as Kindiki seeks to question doctor over Gachagua treatment
The fresh application places the medical evidence at the centre of the constitutional petitions seeking to overturn Gachagua’s impeachment.
The fresh application places the medical evidence at the centre of the constitutional petitions seeking to overturn Gachagua’s impeachment.
The development comes two days after 23 of the 31 Members of the County Assembly voted in favor of the impeachment motion, while four abstained, ending weeks of political uncertainty in Nyamira.