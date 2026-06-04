Nairobi
Four killed, 15 injured as Matatu overturns on Enterprise Road
Witnesses at the scene said the matatu lost control before rolling onto its side, leaving several passengers injured while others died on the spot.
Witnesses at the scene said the matatu lost control before rolling onto its side, leaving several passengers injured while others died on the spot.
According to KPC, the fire broke out at 12:40 pm from a manhole at the entrance of the station along Nanyuki Road, raising concerns due to its proximity to the company’s fuel storage facilities.