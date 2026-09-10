Tax the rich: Experts seek new wealth tax in Kenya
Figures from the World Inequality Database show that the richest 10 per cent of Kenyans control about 63 per cent of the country’s wealth. The top one per cent alone holds about 29 per cent.
Figures from the World Inequality Database show that the richest 10 per cent of Kenyans control about 63 per cent of the country’s wealth. The top one per cent alone holds about 29 per cent.
The organisation says expanding infrastructure, improving digital connectivity and creating greater economic opportunities in rural areas will strengthen resilience and support sustainable development
Willis Otieno highlighted that true success is not reflected in borrowing levels or debt servicing capacity, but in how effectively resources are translated into real change for ordinary people
Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2025 Economic Survey shows that youth unemployment remains a major concern, with rates estimated at about 16.8% among those aged 20–24 and 11.1% for those aged 15–19. Overall figures place youth unemployment at about 11–12% among those actively looking for work.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Kaloki noted that by 2050, about 70 per cent of Africa’s population will be living in urban areas, with cities growing by an estimated 25 million people every year.