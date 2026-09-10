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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Inequality

Tuju warns Kenya risks unrest over joblessness and elite opulence
News

Tuju warns Kenya risks unrest over joblessness and elite opulence

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2025 Economic Survey shows that youth unemployment remains a major concern, with rates estimated at about 16.8% among those aged 20–24 and 11.1% for those aged 15–19. Overall figures place youth unemployment at about 11–12% among those actively looking for work.

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