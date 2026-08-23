Health and Wellness
Africa CDC warns DRC Ebola cases may be underreported
The agency said the outbreak had so far recorded 5,105 confirmed cases and 2,420 deaths, giving a case fatality ratio of about 47%.
The agency said the outbreak had so far recorded 5,105 confirmed cases and 2,420 deaths, giving a case fatality ratio of about 47%.
Dr Kaseya called on the United States to adopt evidence-based and proportionate travel measures that reflect Uganda's current epidemiological status, saying the country's progress demonstrates the effectiveness of its outbreak response
The confirmed case marks Uganda's latest encounter with Marburg virus disease, which has affected the country on several occasions over the years.
According to WHO, no additional cases have been reported since May 25, paving the way for the outbreak to be formally closed under international public health guidelines.