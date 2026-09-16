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AI could reshape Kenya’s jobs, Labour CS says
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya regularly encounters disputes involving both sides of the employment relationship.
The PS maintained that Kenya and Africa had considerable natural resources but lacked two critical ingredients needed to turn those resources into wealth — technical know-how and financial capacity
The Principal Secretary urged TVET institutions to implement a dual training model that allows students to gain firsthand exposure to industry practices.