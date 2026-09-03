Business
Insurance premiums hit Sh467bn in 10-year high
The figure represented a 16.5 per cent increase from the Sh400.59 billion collected in 2024, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) 2025 Annual Insurance Industry Statistics.
The figure represented a 16.5 per cent increase from the Sh400.59 billion collected in 2024, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) 2025 Annual Insurance Industry Statistics.
MPs have questioned the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) over a Sh342.8m payment to a law firm following a long legal battle over legal fees, with lawmakers seeking details on external legal procurement and internal legal operations.