Global Affairs
Dozens of co-ordinated arson attacks hit southern Thailand
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
Africa's most populous country is battling a 17-year insurgency by jihadist groups, which have made mass abductions a key tactic -- including the 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls in the town of Chibok.