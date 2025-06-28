Sports
Injury replacements to be trialed in first class cricket
The six-month trial by full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will start in October, as at the moment, ICC playing conditions for Tests do not allow full substitutes.
The six-month trial by full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will start in October, as at the moment, ICC playing conditions for Tests do not allow full substitutes.
The 40-year-old was indicted before the High Court in the southern city of Hambantota on match-fixing charges relating to a local tournament in 2020.