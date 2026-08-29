Bill proposes pay-per-use model for Kenya’s internet users
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
Safaricom maintained its dominance by adding 79,288 fixed internet customers during the same period, increasing its market share from 34.3 percent to 35.6 percent. Other providers such as Jamii Telecoms (Faiba), Ahadi Wireless, Vilcom Network, and Mawingu also strengthened their subscriber base, making it harder for Starlink to expand its footprint.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Museveni explained that when essential digital channels are left to business operators, they often end up dictating prices in ways that strain households and limit growth. He said the State should oversee the primary infrastructure while allowing private companies to operate on top of it.