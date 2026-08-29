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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

internet

Starlink recovers users in Kenya but faces stiff local competition
Business

Starlink recovers users in Kenya but faces stiff local competition

Safaricom maintained its dominance by adding 79,288 fixed internet customers during the same period, increasing its market share from 34.3 percent to 35.6 percent. Other providers such as Jamii Telecoms (Faiba), Ahadi Wireless, Vilcom Network, and Mawingu also strengthened their subscriber base, making it harder for Starlink to expand its footprint.

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Museveni: State must control internet backbone to keep data affordable
Global Affairs

Museveni: State must control internet backbone to keep data affordable

During a briefing on Wednesday, Museveni explained that when essential digital channels are left to business operators, they often end up dictating prices in ways that strain households and limit growth. He said the State should oversee the primary infrastructure while allowing private companies to operate on top of it.

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