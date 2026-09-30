Business
Former CBK governor proposes new benefit for mobile money customers
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
The proposed requirement is contained in the National Payment System Bill, 2026, prepared by the National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) as the two institutions seek to replace the existing payments law with a broader framework for the sector.
The organisers highlighted that collaboration among African air forces was critical to developing collective air power and ensuring forces could work together effectively during emergencies