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E-money licence could require Sh250m under proposed law
Business

E-money licence could require Sh250m under proposed law

The proposed requirement is contained in the National Payment System Bill, 2026, prepared by the National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) as the two institutions seek to replace the existing payments law with a broader framework for the sector.

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