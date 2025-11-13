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State disburses Sh878.79 million to support orphans and vulnerable children
Principal Secretary of the State Department for Children Services, Carren Ageng’o emphasized the programme’s impact on education and child welfare.
Principal Secretary of the State Department for Children Services, Carren Ageng’o emphasized the programme’s impact on education and child welfare.
Each household will receive Sh2,000 as part of the September 2025 payment, with disbursements scheduled to start on Friday, October 24, through contracted service providers.