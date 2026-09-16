Limuru Girls denies inflating student numbers after audit query
According to the audit report for the year ended June 2024, NEMIS recorded 2,099 students at the school in September 2023, compared with 2,062 in the institution’s physical records.
According to the audit report for the year ended June 2024, NEMIS recorded 2,099 students at the school in September 2023, compared with 2,062 in the institution’s physical records.
MPs on a parliamentary committee scrutinised Auditor-General reports on millions of shillings paid by national secondary schools to KSSHA, raising questions about the legal framework and public accountability for taxpayer-funded contributions. Principals told the committee the payments were intended to support students’ co-curricular activities.
Murang’a Teachers Training College has told MPs it is addressing Auditor-General concerns over land and biological asset valuation, budget under-absorption, and allowances paid without legal backing, before the National Assembly committee for the FY ending June 30, 2025.