Hundreds of thousands join Iran protests around the world
Addressing an estimated 250,000 people in Munich, Reza Pahlavi - who has called for the overthrow of Iran's Islamic regime - denounced a crackdown on recent protests there.
Addressing an estimated 250,000 people in Munich, Reza Pahlavi - who has called for the overthrow of Iran's Islamic regime - denounced a crackdown on recent protests there.
The protests, which began on 28 December over the economy, have turned into calls for the end of the rule of Iran's supreme leader.
Trump praised Musk’s Starlink satellite service as a potential tool to bypass restrictions, reviving a partnership that has seen periods of both cooperation and public fallout.
The US has threatened to strike Iran over the killing of protesters, and President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US "stands ready to help" as Iran "is looking at FREEDOM".
On Thursday, January 1, 2026, videos posted on social media showed cars set on fire during running battles between protesters and security forces.