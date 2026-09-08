Global Affairs
Iran threatens maritime blockade as tensions with US scalate
The latest threats come as the six-month-old conflict enters another period of heightened tension, with previous pauses repeatedly followed by renewed fighting.
The latest threats come as the six-month-old conflict enters another period of heightened tension, with previous pauses repeatedly followed by renewed fighting.
ran responded by announcing the closure of the strategic waterway, claiming strikes on a US military base in Jordan, and warning it would respond with "severity" to any further American action.