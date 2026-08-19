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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Irregular migration

PS Njogu: Most distress cases abroad linked to irregular recruitment
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PS Njogu: Most distress cases abroad linked to irregular recruitment

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, the PS explained that Kenyans who follow the official process undergo several verification stages before leaving the country. These include confirmation that the job offer is genuine, clearance by the Ministry of Labour and registration at the labour desk at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

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