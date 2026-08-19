News
Myanmar, Cambodia among risky destinations for Kenyan workers
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, the PS explained that Kenyans who follow the official process undergo several verification stages before leaving the country. These include confirmation that the job offer is genuine, clearance by the Ministry of Labour and registration at the labour desk at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
The agreement includes measures intended to combat irregular migration through joint awareness campaigns and closer cooperation between the two countries