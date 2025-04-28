Business
Kenyans to gain clear picture of national debt in August audit
The final report will offer a comprehensive look at Kenya’s financial obligations.
The final report will offer a comprehensive look at Kenya’s financial obligations.
“If you say so and so cannot account for Sh100 million, you have already painted that person as a thief,” Nabulindo said, expressing frustration with the ongoing scrutiny.
MPs emphasized that swift, transparent audits are essential not only for meeting constitutional requirements but for maintaining the public’s trust.