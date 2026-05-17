Global Affairs
Trump, Nigeria claim killing of IS second-in-command
Under US sanctions since 2023, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was the second-in-command of IS worldwide, according to US President Donald Trump and the two militaries.
Under US sanctions since 2023, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was the second-in-command of IS worldwide, according to US President Donald Trump and the two militaries.
There was no sign of any harm to civilians in the strike late on Saturday and all the aircraft returned safely, the MoD added.