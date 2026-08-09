IS-linked group kills at least 13 in DR Congo village
The attacks occurred in the village of Banana École, a suburb of the territorial capital of Mambasa.
The attacks occurred in the village of Banana École, a suburb of the territorial capital of Mambasa.
Speaking on Thursday, General Dagvin Anderson, Commander of US Air Forces in Africa, said the mission achieved its objectives and weakened the militant group's leadership structure in Nigeria.
US troops have operated in Syria since 2015, initially deployed to combat the Islamic State (ISIS) and support local forces. Currently, about 1,000 personnel remain, but officials say most will be withdrawn over the coming months under a conditions-based plan.
After nearly seven years confined in Roj detention camp of women and children from different countries remain in camps across northern Syria. Roj detention camp alone houses over 2,000 people from 40 nations, most of them minors and women associated with former IS fighters.
Those detainees are among 7,000 IS group suspects, previously held by Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom the US military said it would transfer to Iraq after Syrian government forces seized Kurdish-held territory