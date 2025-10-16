Sinner unsure of participation in Davis Cup final eight
Jannik Sinner said Thursday that he was unsure of whether he would take part in the Davis Cup final eight, in which Italy will defend on home soil the title won in both 2023 and 2024.
Jannik Sinner said Thursday that he was unsure of whether he would take part in the Davis Cup final eight, in which Italy will defend on home soil the title won in both 2023 and 2024.
The world number two began to experience issues in the fourth game of the third set, and tried to persevere before abandoning the match when trailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 3-2.
The 2023 champion Sinner, then sealed the win to became the second man to claim multiple titles at the ATP 500 tournament after Novak Djokovic (2009-10, 2012-15).
Following a blistering victory Sunday evening at Centre Court, Sinner has warned Carlos Alcaraz that he will get even stronger after beating his arch-rival to win his first Wimbledon title
The 23-year-old Italian hurt his elbow after slipping on the baseline in the first game of his fourth-round match with Grigor Dimitrov on Monday evening
The pair have released a song called Polvere e Gloria, which means Dust and Glory, and includes Sinner, 23, repeating parts of his winning and losing speeches.
Carlos Alcaraz saved three championship points as he produced an astonishing fightback from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in a Roland Garros final for the ages on Sunday.
Djokovic suggested he may well have bidden adieu to Roland Garros after the 38-year-old was defeated in the semifinals by Jannik Sinner.
Williams is regarded as one of the best female Tennis players to ever exist, going by her achievements.