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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Jannik Sinner

Injured Sinner out of Shanghai Masters
Sports

Injured Sinner out of Shanghai Masters

The world number two began to experience issues in the fourth game of the third set, and tried to persevere before abandoning the match when trailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 3-2.

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