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Kenya Red Cross strengthens disaster preparedness via early warning alerts
He explained how mobile alerts, community relocation initiatives and youth volunteer programmes are helping reduce the impact of floods and droughts.
He explained how mobile alerts, community relocation initiatives and youth volunteer programmes are helping reduce the impact of floods and droughts.
Kenya Red Cross Deputy SG for Programmes Joe Mbalu says floods, drought and funding shortfalls are creating a complex emergency. He adds that volunteers need safety measures and psychosocial support as humanitarian pressure grows.