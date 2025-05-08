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Stand without fear: Leaders urge MCAs to carry on Munuve’s legacy
Senator Sifuna described Munuve as a fearless man who never shied away from asking questions.
Senator Sifuna described Munuve as a fearless man who never shied away from asking questions.
MCA Munuve died on Tuesday after a short illness.
Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Kennedy Ngondi, said Munuve was headed to the office in the CBD when he developed chest pains.
He spoke in Kiswahili, English, and Dholuo to reach a wide audience and connect with constituents on key issues affecting their daily lives.
Munuve was headed to the office in the CBD on Tuesday morning when he developed chest pains.