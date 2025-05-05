News
Heart-hit: Pathologist confirms cause of MP Were’s death
Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor said the nature of the injuries left little chance of survival.
Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor said the nature of the injuries left little chance of survival.
Investigators have retraced the MP’s movements from Parliament to where the shooting occurred.
MCA Munuve died on Tuesday after a short illness.
The examination confirmed that the 20-year-old was strangled, contradicting earlier claims made by her suspected killer.