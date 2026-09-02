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Journalists raise alarm over alleged abduction of Standard Editor
Kiprotich was taken by armed, masked men along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night before being found alive near Masinga Dam in Machakos County, hours after his abduction.
Kiprotich was taken by armed, masked men along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night before being found alive near Masinga Dam in Machakos County, hours after his abduction.
Muturi said every Kenyan has the right to move freely, engage with fellow citizens and participate in political activities regardless of political affiliation