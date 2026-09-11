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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Joyful Women

Rachel Ruto marks 16 years of Joyful Women’s national impact
Business

Rachel Ruto marks 16 years of Joyful Women’s national impact

Founded in 2009, the organisation has grown into one of the strongest platforms for women to build businesses, support their families and nurture leadership skills. The First Lady emphasized the heart of the model, noting that “the transaction is not about money. Your sisterhood is the bank, and that is where transformation is anchored.”

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