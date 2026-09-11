Western
Rachel Ruto calls on Vihiga women to turn farming into bigger businesses
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
Founded in 2009, the organisation has grown into one of the strongest platforms for women to build businesses, support their families and nurture leadership skills. The First Lady emphasized the heart of the model, noting that “the transaction is not about money. Your sisterhood is the bank, and that is where transformation is anchored.”