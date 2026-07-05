Sports
Jurgen Klopp agrees to become Germany head coach
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
Germany crashed out of the World Cup in surprising circumstances as they lost to Paraguay on penalties. Nagelsmann had been expected to remain in charge until after Euro 2028 and put the ball in his employers' court following the World Cup failure.