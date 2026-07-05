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Radio Generation Kenya

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann quits Germany after World Cup exit
News

Julian Nagelsmann quits Germany after World Cup exit

Germany crashed out of the World Cup in surprising circumstances as they lost to Paraguay on penalties. Nagelsmann had been expected to remain in charge until after Euro 2028 and put the ball in his employers' court following the World Cup failure.

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