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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Junet

Junet: No other party has matched ODM’s two-decade record
News

Junet: No other party has matched ODM’s two-decade record

Junet praised Raila Odinga’s leadership, saying the presence of Raila Junior, Winnie Odinga, Ruth Odinga and Oburu Oginga highlighted the long line of people who have carried the party’s message over the years. He said their appearance was a reminder that ODM’s story cannot be separated from Raila’s role in building a movement that has shaped national debate for two decades.

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