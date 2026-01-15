Over 10 Azimio parties call for Junet's resignation
The coalition members have formally appealed to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a consultative meeting of all parties aligned with Azimio to discuss a new leadership structure.
The coalition members have formally appealed to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a consultative meeting of all parties aligned with Azimio to discuss a new leadership structure.
Junet praised Raila Odinga’s leadership, saying the presence of Raila Junior, Winnie Odinga, Ruth Odinga and Oburu Oginga highlighted the long line of people who have carried the party’s message over the years. He said their appearance was a reminder that ODM’s story cannot be separated from Raila’s role in building a movement that has shaped national debate for two decades.
The Suna East MP said the Bill, sponsored by Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma on behalf of the House Legislative Caucus, is key in addressing constitutional defects identified in the Kenya Roads Board Act
"I'm related to Honourable Junet Mohamed. I'm his brother-in-law," Hassan affirmed in response to queries about his suitability for the position.