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Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein laid to rest in Mombasa
President William Ruto euologised him as a prominent voice in the country’s Islamic leadership and justice system.
President William Ruto euologised him as a prominent voice in the country’s Islamic leadership and justice system.
Chief Justice Martha Koome described his death as a huge loss to both the Judiciary and the nation.
Sheikh Abdulhalim was appointed Chief Kadhi in July 2023, taking over from Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar who retired after serving for 12 years and attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.