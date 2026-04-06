Global Affairs
Nigeria troops rescue Easter worshippers after deadly church attack
Gunmen raided a Catholic and an evangelical church, the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman for Kaduna state Caleb Bawa Ma'aji told AFP.
Gunmen raided a Catholic and an evangelical church, the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman for Kaduna state Caleb Bawa Ma'aji told AFP.
The group explained that gunmen stormed the churches on January 18, taking 177 people hostage and forcing them into nearby forests. Eleven individuals escaped during the initial raid, leaving 166 missing at the time.