Corridors of Justice
Court throws out treason case against Activist Bob Njagi
Njagi had been at the centre of a closely watched legal battle following his arrest during investigations connected to the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.
Njagi had been at the centre of a closely watched legal battle following his arrest during investigations connected to the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.
The court found that the perpetrator lured the minor from her home under false pretences, isolated her, threatened her, and subjected her to sexual abuse. The offence, which targeted a vulnerable child, involved intimidation and exploitation.