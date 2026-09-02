Business
Kakuzi breaks ground on 30-acre blueberry greenhouse project
The listed agribusiness firm says the project marks the adoption of blueberries as its third major superfood commercial crop, alongside macadamia and avocado.
The listed agribusiness firm says the project marks the adoption of blueberries as its third major superfood commercial crop, alongside macadamia and avocado.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed agribusiness firm said net profit for the six months ended June fell to Sh295.54 million, down from Sh347.5 million in a similar period last year.