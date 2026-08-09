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First Lady Rachel Ruto blesses daughter Charlene after Koito ceremony
The ceremony was held on Saturday, August 8, at Intonna Heritage Farm in Naserian Village, Kilgoris Town, Narok County, marking a significant step in the couple’s union
The ceremony was held on Saturday, August 8, at Intonna Heritage Farm in Naserian Village, Kilgoris Town, Narok County, marking a significant step in the couple’s union
The event patron, who is the Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly, confirmed that over 3,000 runners are expected to participate, with more than 10,000 spectators anticipated