Plenty of leaders ready to succeed Raila– MP Kaluma
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Kaluma said the party’s succession process is guided by its constitution and there shouldn't be panic over the matter.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Kaluma said the party’s succession process is guided by its constitution and there shouldn't be panic over the matter.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Kaluma said the laws introduce “stronger safeguards” on personal data, ensuring that even leaders are not exempt from privacy protections.
The outpouring of support highlighted the power of online communities and the impact of genuine storytelling. Without political backing or big campaigns, a 17-year-old had managed to unite people through empathy and shared humanity.
Speaking during an interview at Radio Generation, Kaluma highlighted the challenges inherited from previous governments, including a high debt burden and looming economic default, and credited Ruto’s leadership with stabilizing the economy.