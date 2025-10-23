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Kasmuel McOure: ODM remains united despite challenges
Even prior to Raila's death , cracks had started to form within the ODM party, particularly after the former Prime Minister decided to enter into a deal with the Kenya Kwanza government.
Even prior to Raila's death , cracks had started to form within the ODM party, particularly after the former Prime Minister decided to enter into a deal with the Kenya Kwanza government.
During an interview with Radio Generation on Thursday, he said he met Raila not just as a politician but as someone who guided him personally, and that coming to terms with his death has been a challenge.