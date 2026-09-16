Africa
South Africa probes deaths of seven women found in Kempton Park
Ramaphosa said the authorities must leave no stone unturned as they work to establish what happened to the women and bring those responsible to justice.
Ramaphosa said the authorities must leave no stone unturned as they work to establish what happened to the women and bring those responsible to justice.
The body of Elizabeth Moselakgomo was identified by her relatives on Monday after it was discovered east of Johannesburg on Saturday.