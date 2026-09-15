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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya 2027

Wanjigi: Kenya needs ‘fresh’ leadership to drive transformation
Politics

Wanjigi: Kenya needs ‘fresh’ leadership to drive transformation

Speaking on NTV on Monday, Wanjigi, who has shown interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, argued that the country’s economic transformation cannot be achieved by the same political players who have dominated previous elections, saying the next leadership must combine political insight with experience from outside government.

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