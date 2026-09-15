People’s Coalition pushes for decentralised presidential results system before 2027
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, the coalition said the reforms were necessary to guarantee credible, transparent and accountable elections.
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, the coalition said the reforms were necessary to guarantee credible, transparent and accountable elections.
Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, the lawmaker said the party would give residents an opportunity to choose their leaders, insisting that its nominations would be conducted democratically.
Speaking on NTV on Monday, Wanjigi, who has shown interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, argued that the country’s economic transformation cannot be achieved by the same political players who have dominated previous elections, saying the next leadership must combine political insight with experience from outside government.
The presidential spending limit is Sh6,112,543,133, based on a national population of about 47.56 million and a land area of approximately 581,307 square kilometres