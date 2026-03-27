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It’s not a one-man Job! Oburu sets ODM on coalition path
Oburu described ODM as “the largest and the biggest party south of Sahara and north of River Limpopo,” saying it has the strength to take power but must act wisely.
Oburu described ODM as “the largest and the biggest party south of Sahara and north of River Limpopo,” saying it has the strength to take power but must act wisely.
In a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, he reflected on youth protests, climate disasters in Nairobi and the vision of African unity, arguing that persistent citizen action is needed to achieve justice, dignity and long-term reform.
Owalo said the Kenyan tax regime is not enabling the business community, describing it as punitive to individual taxpayers.