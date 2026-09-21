Capital Markets Authority warns investors against scams linked to Dangote Refinery
The regulator says the IPO is regulated in Nigeria and has not been submitted to the CMA for consideration and approval under Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework.
The regulator says the IPO is regulated in Nigeria and has not been submitted to the CMA for consideration and approval under Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework.
CBK said the approval was granted on August 28 under Section 13(4) of the Banking Act, with the transaction expected to take effect once the agreement between the two companies is completed
The results represent an early performance milestone under Britam's ASCEND 2026–2030 strategy, which seeks to drive sustainable growth, strengthen innovation and respond more effectively to changing customer needs
The regulator says the probe aims to protect consumers, noting that mattresses are essential goods used by millions of households across the country.
Britam Holdings PLC has announced the death of its chairman, Kuria Muchiru, who died on March 19, 2026 after a short illness in Kenya, prompting tributes for his decades of corporate leadership.