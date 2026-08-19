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Myanmar, Cambodia among risky destinations for Kenyan workers
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Diaspora Investment Support Office (DISO) under the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, seeks to establish a database of Kenyan diaspora members interested in investing in the country
The policy, which took effect on June 25, 2026, allows qualifying Kenyans residing in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa upon arrival at airports in Dubai or Abu Dhabi