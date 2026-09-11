Business
Absa Bank Kenya confirms Yusuf Omari as new CEO
In a statement on September 1, 2026 , Omari’s appointment took effect immediately after receiving the required regulatory and internal approvals, according to the bank’s Board of Directors.
In a statement on September 1, 2026 , Omari’s appointment took effect immediately after receiving the required regulatory and internal approvals, according to the bank’s Board of Directors.
HF Group Plc has received Capital Markets Authority approval to issue and list 94,274,401 new ESOP shares at Sh5 each, enabling eligible employees in Kenya to gain ownership in the company.