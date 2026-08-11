Politics

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has stepped up preparations for the 2027 General Election by inviting suppliers to bid for election technology and a range of materials expected to be used during the polls. The commission is seeking eligible companies to provide, install, test and maintain the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS), including its hardware and accessories. The tender, identified as IEBC/OIT/01/2026-2027, has a submission deadline of September 1, 2026, at 10am East African Time. IEBC said the procurement will cover the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintenance of the elections management system and related equipment. “The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) invites tenders from interested eligible bidders for the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintenance of the Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS), hardware equipment and accessories until 1st September, 2026 at 10am East African Time,” IEBC stated. The commission is working with a projected 28.5 million voters for the upcoming election, making the acquisition of the required technology and election materials an important part of its preparations. Apart from the elections management system, IEBC has opened another procurement process for suppliers of ballot papers, tactile folders, the register of voters and statutory election result declaration forms. The ballot papers will form part of the key materials required during the voting exercise, while the register and result declaration forms will support other stages of the electoral process. Companies interested in taking part in the tenders can obtain the documents from the IEBC Procurement Office at Anniversary Towers, fifth floor, Room 514, during normal working hours. The documents can also be downloaded at no cost from the IEBC website or the Public Procurement Information Portal. However, firms that obtain the documents online are required to submit their details to the commission through its procurement email address. This will enable IEBC to send them clarifications and any subsequent information concerning the tender. The commission has also set financial conditions for bidders seeking the two contracts. Companies bidding to supply the elections management system must provide Sh30 million in bid security, while those seeking the contract to supply ballot papers are required to submit Sh40 million. IEBC has directed that completed bids be placed in plain, sealed envelopes and submitted either to the office of the Commission Secretary or through the tender box located at Anniversary Towers. All submissions must reach the commission before the September 1, 2026 deadline. The procurement marks another step in the electoral body's preparations for the 2027 polls, with the commission now moving to secure the technology, ballot materials and other documents needed for the election.